Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.