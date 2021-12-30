Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $604,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

