Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,204,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229,717. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

