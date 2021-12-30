ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XNGSY. CLSA downgraded shares of ENN Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $1.5492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

