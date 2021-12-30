Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

