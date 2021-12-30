Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

