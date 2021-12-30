Enzyme 24-Hour Volume Tops $25.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $160.66 million and approximately $25.51 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $89.62 or 0.00189558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

