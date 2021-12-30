EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $41.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.03 or 0.07806453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,432.53 or 0.99939690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007886 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

