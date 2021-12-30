Equal Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Equal has a total market cap of $609,172.13 and $1,608.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006996 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

