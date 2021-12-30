Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arbutus Biopharma Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 253,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

