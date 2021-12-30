Equity Residential Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the average daily volume of 534 call options.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

