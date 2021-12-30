ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0224

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $691,581.85 and $57,188.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.