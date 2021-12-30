ESL Trust Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $308.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

