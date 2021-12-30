Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.75

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 135,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

