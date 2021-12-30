EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Down 5.5%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 1,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

About EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO)

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.