EvenCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,116.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,284.83 and approximately $5,116.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00390120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.76 or 0.01325907 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

