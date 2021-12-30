Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $8,828,620. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 3,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,652. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

