Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $85.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 637,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,652. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock worth $8,828,620 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

