Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

