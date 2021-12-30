EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 32,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,622,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

