Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,245 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,975,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,977,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,696,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

