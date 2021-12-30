Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,798 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $585,000. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 686,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,462,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.