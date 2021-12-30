Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after buying an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

