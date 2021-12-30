Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

