Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

