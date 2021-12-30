Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

