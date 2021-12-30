ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $290.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $145.06. 71,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

