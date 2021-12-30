eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 15,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. eXp World has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,500 shares of company stock worth $16,529,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

