Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.14. 56,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,146. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.