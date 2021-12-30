Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $38.44

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.44, but opened at $39.51. Expensify shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 3,350 shares changing hands.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

