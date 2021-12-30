Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,030 ($40.73).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.98) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.11) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.41) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

EXPN stock traded down GBX 12.90 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,654.10 ($49.12). The company had a trading volume of 161,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,675. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($49.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,444.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,190.44. The company has a market capitalization of £33.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

