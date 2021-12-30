Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:EXE traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 334,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$647.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

