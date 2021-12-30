Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,368. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

