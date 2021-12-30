Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

