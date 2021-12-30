Falconswap (FSW) Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $51,615.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

