Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($6.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 78,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.16.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

