Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,790. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,300 shares of company stock worth $99,635 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $121,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.