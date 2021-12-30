Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Tops $5.00 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.00 billion and approximately $516.18 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $34.91 or 0.00073816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.49 or 0.07792192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,318.98 or 1.00045966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 143,346,238 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

