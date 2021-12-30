Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 15,898 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

