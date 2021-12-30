Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.86.

