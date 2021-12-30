Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 19,462 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE BROS opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

