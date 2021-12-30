Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,271 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $293.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.77 and its 200-day moving average is $301.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.