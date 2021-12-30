Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 591 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

