Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 29,560 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,622. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

