First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) versus Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Critical Review

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Bancorp and Level One Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 5.11 $81.48 million $3.82 12.00 Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 2.68 $20.41 million $4.12 9.58

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37% Level One Bancorp 29.67% 16.88% 1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Level One Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Level One Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Level One Bancorp.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Level One Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

