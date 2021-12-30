First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.05. First Community shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 2,603 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $155.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Community by 430.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Community by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

