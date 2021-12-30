First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

