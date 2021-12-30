First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

ITM opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

