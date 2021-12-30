First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

