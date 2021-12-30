First Personal Financial Services Has $35,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 157.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $358,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

